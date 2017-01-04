Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Wednesday: An open line and the daily video

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 2:54 PM


Here's an open line and a roundup of news and comment.
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Former legislator Micah Neal pleads guilty to taking kickbacks from government grants.

    Micah Neal, a former state representative from Springdale who abruptly dropped out of a race for Washington County judge last summer for "family and business" reasons, has pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks from government money funneled to non-profit agencies. A news release indicates at least one other legislator is involved.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 4, 2017

  • Governor backs Plant Board on new pesticide rules

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson has approved the state Plant Board's proposed rule changes to place additional restrictions on the herbicde dicamba.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 4, 2017

  • Critique: UA school voucher study 'garbage in garbage out'

    A University of Colorado research unit has harshly criticized a report from the Walton-backed University of Arkansas Department of Education Reform that claim school vouchers in Texas could reduce the crime rate and thus save tens of millions.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 4, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Mike Huckabee, meet James Madison

    Not that it will do much good, but Times columnist Ernest Dumas this week provides some useful Founding Father history, plus a little bit of Bible, for how wrong-headed Mike Huckabee, Asa Hutchinson, the Republican legislature and others are in using government to enforce their religious views.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2015

  • Judge anticipates punishment of lawyers in Fort Smith class action case

    Federal Judge P.K. Holmes of Fort Smith issued a 32-page ruling yesterday indicating he contemplates punishment of 16 lawyers who moved a class action lawsuit against an insurance company out of his court to a state court in Polk County after a settlement had been worked out.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 15, 2016

  • Cosmopolitan: Why were the Duggars made famous in the first place?

    A writer in Cosmopolitan wonders why it took so long for attention to the "disturbingly misogynistic" dimension of the Jim Bob Duggar family.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 28, 2015

Most Shared

  • Cotton PAC contributes to Russellville band's inaugural trip

    Sen.Tom Cotton has announced his "leadership PAC,"  special interest money that many politicians accumulate for political purposes, will contribute $10,000 to the $135,000 cost of the Russellville High School band's participation in the Jan. 20 inaugural parade for Donald Trump.

  • Former legislator Micah Neal pleads guilty to taking kickbacks from government grants.

    Micah Neal, a former state representative from Springdale who abruptly dropped out of a race for Washington County judge last summer for "family and business" reasons, has pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks from government money funneled to non-profit agencies. A news release indicates at least one other legislator is involved.

  • Jim Harris: Belk Bowl disaster leaves questions about Hog leadership

    With news slow, why not a dive into the world of sports with friend and colleague Jim Harris' tough take on the Razorbacks' defeat by Virginia Tech yesterday in the Belk Bowl. He said more sharply what some homer reporters seemed to be reluctant to say.

  • Hogs' Jeff Long: #neveryield. Fans: Say what?

    University of Arkansas Athletic Director Jeff Long tells Hog fans the sky is not falling. Some aren't buying.

  • Carroll County District Judge Tim Parker resigns over court favors

    Carroll County District Judge Tim Parker resigned in the last days of his term last year and has agreed that he can never be a judge again following an investigation by the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission. Allegations against him included giving preferential treatment to women defendants in return for sexual favors.

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation