Wednesday: An open line and the daily video

Here's an open line and a roundup of news and comment.

Most Shared Cotton PAC contributes to Russellville band's inaugural trip Sen.Tom Cotton has announced his "leadership PAC," special interest money that many politicians accumulate for political purposes, will contribute $10,000 to the $135,000 cost of the Russellville High School band's participation in the Jan. 20 inaugural parade for Donald Trump.

Former legislator Micah Neal pleads guilty to taking kickbacks from government grants. Micah Neal, a former state representative from Springdale who abruptly dropped out of a race for Washington County judge last summer for "family and business" reasons, has pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks from government money funneled to non-profit agencies. A news release indicates at least one other legislator is involved.

Jim Harris: Belk Bowl disaster leaves questions about Hog leadership With news slow, why not a dive into the world of sports with friend and colleague Jim Harris' tough take on the Razorbacks' defeat by Virginia Tech yesterday in the Belk Bowl. He said more sharply what some homer reporters seemed to be reluctant to say.

Hogs' Jeff Long: #neveryield. Fans: Say what? University of Arkansas Athletic Director Jeff Long tells Hog fans the sky is not falling. Some aren't buying.

Carroll County District Judge Tim Parker resigns over court favors Carroll County District Judge Tim Parker resigned in the last days of his term last year and has agreed that he can never be a judge again following an investigation by the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission. Allegations against him included giving preferential treatment to women defendants in return for sexual favors.

