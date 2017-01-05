Find out more →

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Ecclesia College denies wrongdoing in receipt of state money

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 9:51 PM

Ecclesia
College, a religious school in Springdale, posted a statement tonight on Facebook saying that while it had received state general improvement funds it had done nothing improper to receive the money. It specifically denied paying any kickbacks to a legislator to facilitate the payments or anything else illegal.

State Rep. Micah Neal, a Springdale Republican, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal conspiracy charge for taking kickbacks from GIF money  (state surplus controlled by individual legislators on a pro rata basis) directed through the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District to an unidentified nonprofit and an unidentified college. He said the kickbacks had been arranged by a state senator, also unnamed. Because Ecclesia received more than $500,000 in GIF money through the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District during the time specified in the Neal plea agreement, I and others have been trying to ask Ecclesia President Oren Paris III whether the Neal agreement referred to money the college received. Other colleges, including UA and a local community college, received smaller sums.

The college posted this statement  in a development first reported by the Pathos blog, which follows religious issues. Patheos had said earlier that the college board and president were meeting this afternoon on the issue.

To Students, Faculty, Staff and Friends,

As a result of what was widely reported yesterday, I am aware of statements made in a plea agreement entered into by Representative Micah Neal. Suggested by those news reports was that Ecclesia College was somehow involved in criminal activity with Mr. Neal. While it is certainly true that Ecclesia College, like NWACC and the University of Arkansas, has received General Improvement Funds as reported, I can assure you that neither I nor anyone associated with Ecclesia College has ever participated or engaged in any activity to provide money to Mr. Neal or any other legislator in exchange for the receipt of those funds.

The search for funding sources is an important part of the life of any non-profit organization. As a Christian work-college, we are not eligible for the same level of government funding as public colleges and institutions, and have from time to time engaged consultants in those efforts. While Ecclesia College did receive GIF funds from the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development Corporation, every dollar of those funds have been used for the purposes for which they were requested. Every effort was made to comply with every aspect of the law as we understood it.

After reading the statements contained in Mr. Neal’s plea agreement, I can unequivocally state that neither I nor Ecclesia College have been party to illegal activity. We have never been a party to any agreements to funnel money to any state legislator.

At the end of the day, I am secure in the knowledge that there has been no wrongdoing either on my part or the school’s part, and any rumors, innuendo, or any future news reports that say otherwise are simply untruthful.

In His service,

Dr. Oren Paris III
President, Ecclesia College
I hope to talk to Paris. I'd like to ask him the name of his consultants and payments made to them, if any. I left a message for him early in the day.

Patheos observes that the Neal plea agreement makes specific references to payments, check numbers, banks and transfers of cash to Neal after payments were made in GIF money to unnamed institutions.

The college has had many friends in the legislature. Sen. Jon Woods of Springdale has extolled the college and its president on Facebook (see below). I was told several weeks ago by David Couch, a lawyer who was a key player in the push for the medical marijuana amendment, that Woods had participated in the drafting of the initiated amendment. Couch mentioned then, in confirming what Woods had said about his participation in the marijuana effort, that n initial draft by Woods had included a provision to direct some proceeds from a marijuana tax to colleges with a type of work-study program offered at Ecclesia. That provision didn't wind up in the initiative, Also, a Senate committee held a special meeting at the college last year at the behest of Vice Chair Sen. Linda Collins-Smith. The committee heard from college officials.

Collins-Smith told me in a note tonight that she had not been in contact with anyone with questions about state support for the college and that she had no contacts with the development district. She added:

I have been a supporter of the mission of Ecclesia College, because I support the idea of a true work-college that limits student debt. I will be deeply disappointed if in fact it is found that Ecclesia has been involved in any illegal activity.

