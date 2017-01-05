Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Florida struggles to implement new medical marijuana law

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 2:16 PM

The Tampa Bay Times reports on some of the confusion that marks Florida's efforts to implement an expanded medical marijuana law just approved by voters.

Some of the confusion pertains to the circumstances in which doctors may prescribe marijuana for patients.

The legislature held an organizational session without taking steps to implement the marijuana amendment, which expanded on some existing narrow programs for marijuana use. The legislature says it will address the issue in March.


