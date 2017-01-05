House steps up security for 2017 legislature UPDATE

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay
Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived
Arkansas House Speaker Jeremy Gillam is directing that increased security measures be put in place for the House Chamber. Metal detectors have now been placed at the entrances to the House galleries.The release made no mention of whether any specific thing prompted the changes. A spokesman said it was just "precautionary." I'm also inquiring about any additional measures in the Senate.
“In addition to the increased screening at entry points, I have also directed that additional security guards be stationed at public entrances to the House,” said Speaker Gillam. “These additional measures may result in a few more minutes for individuals to enter the House. The knowledge that our members and the public are in a safe facility is well worth the time.”
All individuals interested in watching House proceedings in the Chamber are encouraged to come to the screening checkpoints several minutes in advance of proceedings.
Entrances to the House gallery are located on the 4th floor on the north side of the Capitol.
Showing 1-5 of 5
Where are the Open Carry Boys when it comes to their OWN sorry asses?
Oops, sorry folks, if my use of a certain word above invited 2:28 aboard. Dunno…
Received an email from French Hill announcing an Arkansas Winter Photo Contest. Good to know…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings