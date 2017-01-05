Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, January 5, 2017

House steps up security for 2017 legislature UPDATE

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 2:09 PM

click to enlarge MORE SECURE: Screening will be required before entering the House gallery this legislative session.
  • MORE SECURE: Screening will be required before entering the House gallery this legislative session.

Security measures are being increased for spectator galleries and entrances to the Arkansas House.

A release from Speaker Jeremy Gillam

Arkansas House Speaker Jeremy Gillam is directing that increased security measures be put in place for the House Chamber. Metal detectors have now been placed at the entrances to the House galleries.

“In addition to the increased screening at entry points, I have also directed that additional security guards be stationed at public entrances to the House,” said Speaker Gillam. “These additional measures may result in a few more minutes for individuals to enter the House. The knowledge that our members and the public are in a safe facility is well worth the time.”

All individuals interested in watching House proceedings in the Chamber are encouraged to come to the screening checkpoints several minutes in advance of proceedings.

Entrances to the House gallery are located on the 4th floor on the north side of the Capitol.
The release made no mention of whether any specific thing prompted the changes. A spokesman said it was just "precautionary." I'm also inquiring about any additional measures in the Senate.

UPDATE: A spokesman said he was unaware of any changes in Senate security procedures this session.

There's been talk of legislation expanding gun carrying protection in Arkansas, particularly on college campuses, but some insist open carry is already the law. Until now, law has made the Capitol off limits for guns. Some states allow guns in their statehouses. If they do indeed increase safety, you'd think legislators would want more firepower in the galleries, not less.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (4)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (4)

Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation