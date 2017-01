Repeal Obamacare? Who suggested that?

click to enlarge Twitter

YOU CAN KEEP YOUR OBAMACARE: Says Trump spokesman Rep. Chris Collins.

Voters should not expect to see any changes to their health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act for two years after the law is repealed, a senior official on Donald Trump’s White House transition team said Thursday.



"Immediately, what we're saying, is we're not going to pull the rug out from under anyone. There's not going to be any changes in 2017. There's not going to be changes in 2018," Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY), the transition team’s congressional liaison, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Talk is cheap, such as all the campaign talk byvowing a repeal ofif only they were in charge. That was then, today with the GOP firmly in command (Talking Points Memo): After the election in 2018 — when Republicans will again campaign on repealing the failed Obamacare — presumably something will be done. Maybe another two-year waiting period.