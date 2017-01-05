Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Repeal Obamacare? Who suggested that?

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 11:10 AM

click to enlarge YOU CAN KEEP YOUR OBAMACARE: Says Trump spokesman Rep. Chris Collins. - TWITTER
  • Twitter
  • YOU CAN KEEP YOUR OBAMACARE: Says Trump spokesman Rep. Chris Collins.
Talk is cheap, such as all the campaign talk by Republicans vowing a repeal of Obamacare if only they were in charge. That was then, today with the GOP firmly in command (Talking Points Memo):

Voters should not expect to see any changes to their health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act for two years after the law is repealed, a senior official on Donald Trump’s White House transition team said Thursday.

"Immediately, what we're saying, is we're not going to pull the rug out from under anyone. There's not going to be any changes in 2017. There's not going to be changes in 2018," Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY), the transition team’s congressional liaison, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
After the election in 2018 — when Republicans will again campaign on repealing the failed Obamacare — presumably something will be done. Maybe another two-year waiting period.

Tags: , ,

Comments (3)
Speaking of Obamacare, Donald Trump

