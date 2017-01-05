Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, January 5, 2017

The Republican attacks on Planned Parenthood and its comprehensive health care for women

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 3:14 PM

click to enlarge PAUL RYAN: Declares war on Planned Parenthood support.
  • PAUL RYAN: Declares war on Planned Parenthood support.
House Speaker Paul Ryan apparently intends to make it appear Republicans are going after Obamacare by first trying a blitzkrieg strike on federal funding to Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood enjoys broad support as a reliable and trusted provider of comprehensive medical services for women. That those services — not government funded — include constitutionally protected abortion procedures, primarily early pregnancy pills, is against the Republican religion. And I guess I do mean religion. There will be minority opposition.

The vast majority of federal money that Planned Parenthood does receive funds preventive health care, birth control, pregnancy tests, breast cancer screening and other women's health care services. Democrats also point out that much of the money the group received is through the Medicaid program, which reimburses health care clinics that provide care to those covered by the federal program.
Planned Parenthood, important to many women though it is, is an insignificant part of fedral health care expenditures under the Affordable Care Act. Already acknowledging the difficulty and unpopularity of upending that entire program, it appears Republicans want to make it appear they are doing something by attacking and demonizing Planned Parenthood. They'll hear from some unhappy people before it's over. Without PP, many areas won't be able to provide ready access to routine services for women. (Some men also receive Planned Parenthood services.)

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (6)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (6)

Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Two dead in Clark County plane crash

    KARK reports that two people died when a single-engine plane traveling from Dallas to North Carolina crashed today near the Gurdon airport in Clark County.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 5, 2017

  • Challenges of lottery ad contract rejected

    The latest on the contest of award of the contract to handle advertising for the Arkansas Lottery is a letter from the state procurement director,, Edward Armstrong, rejecting challenges to the proposed award of the business to CJRW.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 5, 2017

  • Thursday's open line and the news roundup

    Here's the open line and some news headlines and comment.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 5, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation