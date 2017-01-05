Tom Cotton wants the whole enchilada on Obamacare repeal. Or so he says.

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay
Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived
That sounds principled. And cruel. Which would be about right for Tom Cotton. But Cotton has also been quoted as saying he doesn't want anyone to lose coverage. A replacement plan that really achieves that — not one that gives people the option to purchase expensive, crappy coverage and assesses no penalty for failure to buy — won't save any money.
Tom Cotton tells @chucktodd he doesn't want to vote for O-care repeal w/out specifying replacement plan. calls repeal/delay "kick the can"
Throwing out the red meat early, are they? The red tribe,for all we know, may…
Back to the subject at hand. Can you imagine Tom Cotton being an advocate for…
Good post, Doigotta. Thanks to you, I have received 500K loan at 3% plus a…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings