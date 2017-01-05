Tom Cotton wants the whole enchilada on Obamacare repeal. Or so he says.

click to enlarge NO KICKING THE CAN: Tom Cotton on Obamacare.



Tom Cotton tells @chucktodd he doesn't want to vote for O-care repeal w/out specifying replacement plan. calls repeal/delay "kick the can"

John Harwood on Twitter:That sounds principled. And cruel. Which would be about right for Tom Cotton. But Cotton has also been quoted as saying he doesn't want anyone to lose coverage. A replacement plan that really achieves that — not one that gives people the option to purchase expensive, crappy coverage and assesses no penalty for failure to buy — won't save any money.Again. Talk is cheap.