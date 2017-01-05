Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Tom Cotton wants the whole enchilada on Obamacare repeal. Or so he says.

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 4:57 PM

click to enlarge NO KICKING THE CAN: Tom Cotton on Obamacare.
  • NO KICKING THE CAN: Tom Cotton on Obamacare.
John Harwood on Twitter:

Tom Cotton tells @chucktodd he doesn't want to vote for O-care repeal w/out specifying replacement plan. calls repeal/delay "kick the can"
That sounds principled. And cruel. Which would be about right for Tom Cotton. But Cotton has also been quoted as saying he doesn't want anyone to lose coverage. A replacement plan that really achieves that — not one that gives people the option to purchase expensive, crappy coverage and assesses no penalty for failure to buy — won't save any money.

Again. Talk is cheap.

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (5)
Email

Speaking of Tom Cotton, Obamacare

Comments (5)

Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation