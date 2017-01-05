Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Tough Tom Cotton goes wobbly on Russia, hypocritical in China

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 1:11 PM

click to enlarge HYPOCRITE OF THE DAY: Tom Cotton, who censors U.S. press, blasts censorship in China. He also goes soft on Russian interference in U.S. election.
  • HYPOCRITE OF THE DAY: Tom Cotton, who censors U.S. press, blasts censorship in China. He also goes soft on Russian interference in U.S. election.
The intelligence community indicated at a Senate hearing today it is more sure than ever that Russia meddled with the U.S. election in 2016.

Does U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton care? Not much. Two Republicans senators, John McCain and Lindsey Graham, seem concerned about foreign election interference. But, from Mother Jones:

Other than McCain and Graham, the Republican members of the committee shied away from referring to Trump or even the main matter at hand: the Russian hacking. Many asked about other cyber threats and attacks, such as the Chinese hack that penetrated the US government's personnel system. It was just too awkward or politically incorrect for them to question Clapper and the other witnesses about the Moscow operation and Putin's intentions. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) even tried to undermine the intelligence community's assessment that Russia intended to help Trump. "There's a widespread assumption—this has been expressed by Secretary Clinton herself since the election—that Vladimir Putin favored Donald Trump in this election," Cotton said. "Donald Trump has proposed to increase our defense budget, to accelerate nuclear modernization, to accelerate ballistic defenses, and to expand and accelerate oil and gas production, which would obviously harm Russia's economy. Hillary Clinton opposed, or at least was not as enthusiastic about all those measures." Cotton asked Clapper, "Would each of those put the United States in a stronger strategic position against Russia?" Clapper said that "anything we do to enhance our military capabilities, absolutely." Then Cotton made his point: "So there is some contrary evidence, despite what the media speculates, that perhaps Donald Trump is not the best candidate for Russia." He was suggesting that because Trump's campaign platform had a hawkish military plank, the intelligence community's assessment was wrong and that Trump was not Putin's preferred candidate. Clapper did not respond to this argument.
Speaking of China, Cotton issued a statement blasting, not so much China, but Apple for acceding to China and not selling the New York Times app in China.

It's a sad day when a great American company becomes complicit in Communist censorship of an American newspaper.
It is a sad day to see a U.S. senator demonstrate he's such a blithering hypocrite. Cotton refuses to talk with — or allow his staff to talk with — news organizations that hold viewpoints counter to his, the Arkansas Times being one. Censoring them, you might say. Sad!

Tags: , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (4)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (4)

Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • More defense for the Duggars from Arkansas legislators Hester and Woods

    A couple of Arkansas Republican legislators rise to the defense of the Duggars. It's a family matter, they say. We beg to differ.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 22, 2015

  • Policy group urges opposition to new charter seats in Little Rock

    The Arkansas Public Policy Panel is urging supporters of the Little Rock School District to tell state Board of Education members they oppose applications to be heard this week to dramatically expand the number of charter school seats in the Little Rock School District.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 9, 2016

  • Mike Huckabee, meet James Madison

    Not that it will do much good, but Times columnist Ernest Dumas this week provides some useful Founding Father history, plus a little bit of Bible, for how wrong-headed Mike Huckabee, Asa Hutchinson, the Republican legislature and others are in using government to enforce their religious views.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation