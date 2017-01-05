Find out more →

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Two dead in Clark County plane crash

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 4:31 PM

KARK reports that two people died when a single-engine plane traveling from Dallas to North Carolina crashed near the Gurdon airport in Clark County. The pilot apparently was attempting to make an emergency landing.


