Civil rights group says McCrory mobile home ordinance unconstitutional



Equal Justice Under Law filed the complaint in partnership with attorneys at McMath Woods P.A., a law firm in Little Rock. Executive Director of Equal Justice Under Law Phil Telfeyan says, “McCrory’s attempt to banish its most impoverished residences is unconscionable discrimination. David and Lindsey own their trailer, pay rent on their property, and are being forced out of their home simply because McCrory considers them undesirable. McCrory should invest in its residents rather than criminalizing poverty.”