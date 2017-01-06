Facebook gives virtual reality gear to Arkansas schools

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay
Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived
Showing 1-1 of 1
This appears to be a family enterprise, founded in 1975 by Oren Paris ll, and…
Microsoft, Facebook....I know we should be thrilled. But just stop for a minute and think…
OK72076 -- you mean like universal healthcare? Single payer? Or the VA for all? And…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings