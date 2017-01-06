Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Friday, January 6, 2017

Trump: Hacking, whatever — It's all about me

Posted By on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 1:44 PM

Donald Trump's objection to the attention given Russian election meddling is not only on account of his affection for Vladimir Putin. It is also because it casts a shadow on his election.

Doubt me? See his statement today following a meeting with intelligence officials, who've been the object of his scorn (emphasis supplied):

(New York, NY) President–elect Donald J. Trump released the following statement at the conclusion of the meeting with Intelligence Community leaders:

“I had a constructive meeting and conversation with the leaders of the Intelligence Community this afternoon. I have tremendous respect for the work and service done by the men and women of this community to our great nation.

“While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines. There were attempts to hack the Republican National Committee, but the RNC had strong hacking defenses and the hackers were unsuccessful.

“Whether it is our government, organizations, associations or businesses we need to aggressively combat and stop cyberattacks. I will appoint a team to give me a plan within 90 days of taking office. The methods, tools and tactics we use to keep America safe should not be a public discussion that will benefit those who seek to do us harm. Two weeks from today I will take the oath of office and America’s safety and security will be my number one priority.”
Many factors went into the outcome of an election that Hillary Clinton won handily in terms of the popular vote, but not the electoral college. But only an idiot or liar would say there was NO effect in the election from the drumbeat of material released daily in the final critical days thanks to Russian hacking.

By the way: Trump called today for an investigation related to the Russian hacking. NOT of the hacking, mind you. But an investigation of who leaked the news yesterday that there's overwhelming evidence that the Russians did meddle in the election.

