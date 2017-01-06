Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Friday, January 6, 2017

Up is down: Government leaks edition

Posted By on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 9:40 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-06_at_9.36.54_am.png

Wikileaks denounces leaks.

Is there really any doubt of who the Russian candidate is?

For further irony/hypocrisy/madness, see the WikiLeaks Twitter logo:

screen_shot_2017-01-06_at_9.38.58_am.png

