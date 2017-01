Another mass shooting and ?????

Santiago arrived in Fort Lauderdale after taking off from Anchorage aboard a Delta flight Thursday night, checking only one piece of luggage — his gun, said Jesse Davis, police chief at the Anchorage airport.



At Fort Lauderdale, "after he claimed his bag, he went into the bathroom and loaded the gun and started shooting. We don't know why," said Chip LaMarca, a Broward County commissioner who was briefed by investigators.





The latestin the Fort Lauderdale airport, suggests as much as anything the emptiness of representations that there's a path to safety from gun violence and terrorism. Esteban Santiago had a legal semi-automatic pistol in his checked luggage on a flight from Alaska to Fort Lauderdale.Santiago, who surrendered to police, had mental problems. An investigation perhaps will show that there was a point in his past military service or elsewhere that a flag could have been raised that put him, say, on a no-fly list. But even then, I don't see how anyone — ardent gun supporters or ardent gun control advocate — can lay out a practical scenario that guarantees protection from mass slaughter given a crowd of people, a semi-automatic weapon and a triggering event for a person who owns one. (What? Return of legal guns to passengers only at a security checkpoint removed from the terminal?)I tend to think more gun safety laws and fewer guns would work in favor of fewer slaughters. Ardent gun people disagree. They think more guns make everyone safer.The harsh reality is that we can expect these events periodically. Some will live fearfully and some will not.