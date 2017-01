Mike Huckabee is latest Russian propagandist, dismissing election meddling report

click to enlarge AND NOW THE NEWS, RUSSIAN STYLE: And they use Mike Huckabee to make their point.

The Kremlin’s clandestine methods have surfaced in the United States, too, American officials say, identifying Russian intelligence as the likely source of leaked Democratic National Committee emails that embarrassed Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.



The Kremlin uses both conventional media — Sputnik, a news agency, and RT, a television outlet — and covert channels, as in Sweden, that are almost always untraceable.



Russia exploits both approaches in a comprehensive assault, Wilhelm Unge, a spokesman for the Swedish Security Service, said this year when presenting the agency’s annual report. “We mean everything from internet trolls to propaganda and misinformation spread by media companies like RT and Sputnik,” he said.

The majority of Americans don't think that Russian authorities had any influence on the outcome of the recent presidential election in the US, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee said, adding that the intelligence report alleging that Russia is behind several high-profile cyberattacks which hit the US in 2016 will have "very little" impact.

Meet, former Arkansas governor, Fox News bloviator and, now, a useful tool as propagandist for the Russian government.Doubt me? Hit up this link to sputniknews.com It's operated by the Russian-government controlled news agency and is geared to provide Russian spin on stories to non-Russian readers — American voters, in other words. I t has been identified as a purveyor of propaganda, fake news and disinformation, such as in the linked August New York Times article. That article was well before the conclusion of multiple intelligence agencies, contained in a report released yesterday, thathad indeed meddled in the presidential election to defeaBut fast forward to today, the day after the damning intelligence report release on Russian election activities. Here comeswith the re-spin of the story, leading with the Huckster, a devoted Trump sycophant and father of a Trump campaign employee:The article is remarkable, including expert commentary from who else, a Russian expert.If you don't believe Mike Huckabee and the Russian government on the truth about Russian intelligence activities, you must not want to Make America Great Again.