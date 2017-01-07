Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Saturday, January 7, 2017

Mike Huckabee is latest Russian propagandist, dismissing election meddling report

Posted By on Sat, Jan 7, 2017 at 8:28 AM

click to enlarge AND NOW THE NEWS, RUSSIAN STYLE: And they use Mike Huckabee to make their point.
  • AND NOW THE NEWS, RUSSIAN STYLE: And they use Mike Huckabee to make their point.

Meet Mike Huckabee, former Arkansas governor, Fox News bloviator and, now, a useful tool as propagandist for the Russian government.

Doubt me? Hit up this link to sputniknews.com It's operated by the Russian-government controlled news agency and is geared to provide Russian spin on stories to non-Russian readers — American voters, in other words. It has been identified as a purveyor of propaganda, fake news and disinformation, such as in the linked August New York Times article. That article was well before the conclusion of multiple intelligence agencies, contained in a report released yesterday, that Russia had indeed meddled in the presidential election to defeat Hillary Clinton.

The Kremlin’s clandestine methods have surfaced in the United States, too, American officials say, identifying Russian intelligence as the likely source of leaked Democratic National Committee emails that embarrassed Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

The Kremlin uses both conventional media — Sputnik, a news agency, and RT, a television outlet — and covert channels, as in Sweden, that are almost always untraceable.

Russia exploits both approaches in a comprehensive assault, Wilhelm Unge, a spokesman for the Swedish Security Service, said this year when presenting the agency’s annual report. “We mean everything from internet trolls to propaganda and misinformation spread by media companies like RT and Sputnik,” he said.
But fast forward to today, the day after the damning intelligence report release on Russian election activities. Here comes Sputnik with the re-spin of the story, leading with the Huckster, a devoted Trump sycophant and father of a Trump campaign employee:

The majority of Americans don't think that Russian authorities had any influence on the outcome of the recent presidential election in the US, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee said, adding that the intelligence report alleging that Russia is behind several high-profile cyberattacks which hit the US in 2016 will have "very little" impact.
The article is remarkable, including expert commentary from who else, a Russian expert.

If you don't believe Mike Huckabee and the Russian government on the truth about Russian intelligence activities, you must not want to Make America Great Again.



Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (7)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (7)

Showing 1-7 of 7

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-7 of 7

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • No. 1 in pizza delivery

    A snow-day driver in Conway Friday spotted a pizza delivery car with a distinctive license plate, Arkansas House of Representatives 1.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 7, 2017

  • Vicente Fox to Trump: Stick it

    The former president of Mexico has a Twitter account, too. And he has a few choice words for Donald Trump and his wall.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 6, 2017

  • Snow day open line

    An open line and video at the end of a fairly puny snow day, at least in my part of town.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 6, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • State Rep. Micah Neal pleads guilty to taking kickbacks from government grants

    Micah Neal, a Republican state representative from Springdale who abruptly dropped out of a race for Washington County judge last summer for "family and business" reasons, has pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks from government money funneled to non-profit agencies. A news release indicates at least one other legislator is involved.

  • Ecclesia College denies wrongdoing in receipt of state money

    Ecclesia College, a religious school in Springdale, posted a statement tonight saying that while it had received state general improvement funds it had done nothing improper to receive that money. It specifically denied paying any kickbacks to a a legislator to facilitate the payments or anything else illegal. But questions remain.

  • Carroll County District Judge Tim Parker resigns over court favors

    Carroll County District Judge Tim Parker resigned in the last days of his term last year and has agreed that he can never be a judge again following an investigation by the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission. Allegations against him included giving preferential treatment to women defendants in return for sexual favors.

  • Commission limits marijuana cultivation licenses to applicants with at least $1 million in assets

    Story said it was necessary to limit the pool of cultivator applicants to the well-capitalized. "The last thing we want is somebody to decide they're going to have to go a different route to finance this, whether that be through the backdoor, finding investors that are less than reputable."

  • More on LRSD tax

    When the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and a Walton Foundation-paid lobbyist, long devoted critics of the Little Rock School District, lead the messaging for a quarter-billion dollars in new tax debt for the district, it is cause for caution.

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Viewed

  • Civil rights group says McCrory mobile home ordinance unconstitutional

    A civil rights group has sued the city of McCrory in federal court over an ordinance forbidding any mobile home worth less than $7,500 from remaining in the city limits.

  • No. 1 in pizza delivery

    A snow-day driver in Conway Friday spotted a pizza delivery car with a distinctive license plate, Arkansas House of Representatives 1.

  • More names and faces linked to legislative kickback probe

    Arkansas Business wins the race to publication of  other names likely linked to details in a plea agreement signed by Republican state Rep. Micah Neal in pleading guilty to taking kickbacks from state surplus money guided by legislators through the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District into the hands of nonprofit entities.

  • Ecclesia College denies wrongdoing in receipt of state money

    Ecclesia College, a religious school in Springdale, posted a statement tonight saying that while it had received state general improvement funds it had done nothing improper to receive that money. It specifically denied paying any kickbacks to a a legislator to facilitate the payments or anything else illegal. But questions remain.

  • Vicente Fox to Trump: Stick it

    The former president of Mexico has a Twitter account, too. And he has a few choice words for Donald Trump and his wall.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation