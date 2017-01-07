Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Saturday, January 7, 2017

Saturday night line

Posted By on Sat, Jan 7, 2017 at 5:35 PM

Hot enough for you? Here is an open line.

Recommended: This fine column on Russian election meddling and why they cheered the Trump defeat of Clinton
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Another mass shooting and ?????

    The latest mass shooting, in the Fort Lauderdale airport, suggests as much as anything the emptiness of promises that there's a path to safety from gun violence and terrorism.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 7, 2017

  • Fix one highway bottleneck, create another

    Frank Fellone, who writes about traffic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, caught the attention of readers this morning with his column about new traffic bottlenecks at the new Big Rock interchange of I-630 and 430, an eight-year, $160 million project.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 7, 2017

  • Mike Huckabee is latest Russian propagandist, dismissing election meddling report

    Meet Mike Huckabee, former Arkansas governor, Fox News bloviator and, now, a useful tool as propagandist for the Russian government.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 7, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • More defense for the Duggars from Arkansas legislators Hester and Woods

    A couple of Arkansas Republican legislators rise to the defense of the Duggars. It's a family matter, they say. We beg to differ.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 22, 2015

  • Auditor Lea caught not telling the truth

    State Auditor Andrea Lea, who began her tenure in statewide office with a degree of competence unseen in some other Republican counterparts (think Treasurer Dennis Milligan particularly), is becoming more deeply mired in a political scandal.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 4, 2016

  • Mike Huckabee, meet James Madison

    Not that it will do much good, but Times columnist Ernest Dumas this week provides some useful Founding Father history, plus a little bit of Bible, for how wrong-headed Mike Huckabee, Asa Hutchinson, the Republican legislature and others are in using government to enforce their religious views.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2015

Most Shared

  • State Rep. Micah Neal pleads guilty to taking kickbacks from government grants

    Micah Neal, a Republican state representative from Springdale who abruptly dropped out of a race for Washington County judge last summer for "family and business" reasons, has pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks from government money funneled to non-profit agencies. A news release indicates at least one other legislator is involved.

  • Vicente Fox to Trump: Stick it

    The former president of Mexico has a Twitter account, too. And he has a few choice words for Donald Trump and his wall.

  • Carroll County District Judge Tim Parker resigns over court favors

    Carroll County District Judge Tim Parker resigned in the last days of his term last year and has agreed that he can never be a judge again following an investigation by the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission. Allegations against him included giving preferential treatment to women defendants in return for sexual favors.

  • Commission limits marijuana cultivation licenses to applicants with at least $1 million in assets

    Story said it was necessary to limit the pool of cultivator applicants to the well-capitalized. "The last thing we want is somebody to decide they're going to have to go a different route to finance this, whether that be through the backdoor, finding investors that are less than reputable."

  • More on LRSD tax

    When the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and a Walton Foundation-paid lobbyist, long devoted critics of the Little Rock School District, lead the messaging for a quarter-billion dollars in new tax debt for the district, it is cause for caution.

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Viewed

  • No. 1 in pizza delivery

    A snow-day driver in Conway Friday spotted a pizza delivery car with a distinctive license plate, Arkansas House of Representatives 1.

  • Civil rights group says McCrory mobile home ordinance unconstitutional

    A civil rights group has sued the city of McCrory in federal court over an ordinance forbidding any mobile home worth less than $7,500 from remaining in the city limits.

  • Fix one highway bottleneck, create another

    Frank Fellone, who writes about traffic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, caught the attention of readers this morning with his column about new traffic bottlenecks at the new Big Rock interchange of I-630 and 430, an eight-year, $160 million project.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation