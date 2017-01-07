Saturday night line

Most Shared State Rep. Micah Neal pleads guilty to taking kickbacks from government grants Micah Neal, a Republican state representative from Springdale who abruptly dropped out of a race for Washington County judge last summer for "family and business" reasons, has pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks from government money funneled to non-profit agencies. A news release indicates at least one other legislator is involved.

Vicente Fox to Trump: Stick it The former president of Mexico has a Twitter account, too. And he has a few choice words for Donald Trump and his wall.

Carroll County District Judge Tim Parker resigns over court favors Carroll County District Judge Tim Parker resigned in the last days of his term last year and has agreed that he can never be a judge again following an investigation by the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission. Allegations against him included giving preferential treatment to women defendants in return for sexual favors.

Commission limits marijuana cultivation licenses to applicants with at least $1 million in assets Story said it was necessary to limit the pool of cultivator applicants to the well-capitalized. "The last thing we want is somebody to decide they're going to have to go a different route to finance this, whether that be through the backdoor, finding investors that are less than reputable."

More on LRSD tax When the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and a Walton Foundation-paid lobbyist, long devoted critics of the Little Rock School District, lead the messaging for a quarter-billion dollars in new tax debt for the district, it is cause for caution.

Most Viewed No. 1 in pizza delivery A snow-day driver in Conway Friday spotted a pizza delivery car with a distinctive license plate, Arkansas House of Representatives 1.

Civil rights group says McCrory mobile home ordinance unconstitutional A civil rights group has sued the city of McCrory in federal court over an ordinance forbidding any mobile home worth less than $7,500 from remaining in the city limits.

Fix one highway bottleneck, create another Frank Fellone, who writes about traffic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, caught the attention of readers this morning with his column about new traffic bottlenecks at the new Big Rock interchange of I-630 and 430, an eight-year, $160 million project.