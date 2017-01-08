Run, Hillary, run. Or so says one columnist

Most Shared State Rep. Micah Neal pleads guilty to taking kickbacks from government grants Micah Neal, a Republican state representative from Springdale who abruptly dropped out of a race for Washington County judge last summer for "family and business" reasons, has pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks from government money funneled to non-profit agencies. A news release indicates at least one other legislator is involved.

Vicente Fox to Trump: Stick it The former president of Mexico has a Twitter account, too. And he has a few choice words for Donald Trump and his wall.

Commission limits marijuana cultivation licenses to applicants with at least $1 million in assets Story said it was necessary to limit the pool of cultivator applicants to the well-capitalized. "The last thing we want is somebody to decide they're going to have to go a different route to finance this, whether that be through the backdoor, finding investors that are less than reputable."

More on LRSD tax When the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and a Walton Foundation-paid lobbyist, long devoted critics of the Little Rock School District, lead the messaging for a quarter-billion dollars in new tax debt for the district, it is cause for caution.

ACA and the GOP Congress and the new president in a matter of weeks will repeal big parts of the Affordable Care Act, at least nominally, but what will follow that wondrous event will not be the contentment that Republicans have long promised, but even more political tumult.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Little Rock, meet another concrete gulch in Louisville Louisville, like Little Rock, thinks there's not a river of freeway concrete that can't be improved by more concrete. A sharp article illustrates the folly of that sort of thinking.