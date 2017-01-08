Find out more →

Sunday, January 8, 2017

Run, Hillary, run. Or so says one columnist

Posted By on Sun, Jan 8, 2017 at 8:40 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-08_at_8.36.30_am.png

Based on nothing approaching a reliable source, there's been talk lately of Hillary Clinton running for mayor of New York.

New York Times columnist Frank Bruni thinks it's a fine idea — partly on account of the fun he has thinking of the ways a Mayor Clinton could mess with Donald Trump (route the Mexican Day parade past Trump Tower, for example). There'd be other paybacks, too.

I merely report. You decide.

