Sunday, January 8, 2017

Sunday, a good day for hypocrisy

Posted By on Sun, Jan 8, 2017 at 5:02 PM

click to enlarge LOOK WHO'S TALKING; Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell decries Democratic senators' request for time to study cabinet nominees' records.
  LOOK WHO'S TALKING; Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell decries Democratic senators' request for time to study cabinet nominees' records.

Here's your Sunday open line. And a headline that hardly needs elaboration:

McConnell: Dems should 'grow up' and consider Trump nominees
Judge Merrick Garland sends his greetings to the Republican leader from Kentucky.

This headline also relevant:

Mitch McConnell ignoring cabinet confirmation procedure he demanded in 2009

Speaking of Mitch McConnell, hypocrisy

