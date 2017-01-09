Arkansas legislature convenes at noon today

Most Shared State Rep. Micah Neal pleads guilty to taking kickbacks from government grants Micah Neal, a Republican state representative from Springdale who abruptly dropped out of a race for Washington County judge last summer for "family and business" reasons, has pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks from government money funneled to non-profit agencies. A news release indicates at least one other legislator is involved.

Little Rock, meet another concrete gulch in Louisville Louisville, like Little Rock, thinks there's not a river of freeway concrete that can't be improved by more concrete. A sharp article illustrates the folly of that sort of thinking.

ACA and the GOP Congress and the new president in a matter of weeks will repeal big parts of the Affordable Care Act, at least nominally, but what will follow that wondrous event will not be the contentment that Republicans have long promised, but even more political tumult.

Lost in Real America Following the 2016 election, some readers have accused me of being out of touch with the Real America — that mythic locale inhabited by people who vote like them and watch the same TV shows they do.

Ecclesia College denies wrongdoing in receipt of state money Ecclesia College, a religious school in Springdale, posted a statement tonight saying that while it had received state general improvement funds it had done nothing improper to receive that money. It specifically denied paying any kickbacks to a a legislator to facilitate the payments or anything else illegal. But questions remain.

