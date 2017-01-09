Donald Trump, Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes and your lying eyes

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay
Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived
While anti-Trump comments at the Globes were relatively restrained, Ms. Streep, one of the most outspoken progressives in the film world, mounted a powerful critique of Mr. Trump’s abilities as a performer, complimenting in a backhanded way a style of showmanship that she all but called insidious.Trump's forces immediately rose in his defense on social media with his take that this is more sour grapes from the liberal elite. Even some critics of Trump seemed to take the view that celebrities help Trump by criticizing him. In the short run, that's probably right, given his brilliant campaign by Twitter in the election. Maybe the long run, too. But being silenced by his tactics indisputably means he wins.
“There was one performance this year that stunned me — it sank its hooks in my heart,” Ms. Streep said. “Not because it was good; there was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh, and show their teeth.
“It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter,” she said, referring to a speech by Mr. Trump in 2015 when he shuddered and flailed his arms, seeming to mock a disabled reporter for The New York Times. “It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life.”
Thanks, NVR. I watched Streep's speech and I cried. But I've been crying a lot…
And did I mention how much I'm loving the Ecclesia College scandal blowing up nationally?…
Thank you, Olph-. I will tell you this: there is potentially an enormous amount of…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings