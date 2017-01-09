Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, January 9, 2017

Judge and pastor speaks up in the time of Trump

Posted By on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 7:18 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-09_at_7.10.47_am.png
One person who won't be silenced by Donald Trump is Wendell Griffen, circuit judge and Baptist pastor. He has a new book out, "The Fierce Urgency of Prophetic Hope." It's described this way:

...my attempt to help followers of Jesus — those social-justice minded pastors, congregational leaders, religious educators, grassroots activists and advocates and other faithful persons — to ponder one question: How are we to be committed to the cause of Jesus during and after the presidency of Donald J. Trump

A blurb from an emeritus professor at the Columbia Theological Seminary says "Griffen calls things by their right name, including white racism."

What Griffen needs, clearly, is for somebody to call attention to his book to Donald Trump. Preferably on a TV show, because books aren't high on Trump's source of reference material.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • State Rep. Micah Neal pleads guilty to taking kickbacks from government grants

    Micah Neal, a Republican state representative from Springdale who abruptly dropped out of a race for Washington County judge last summer for "family and business" reasons, has pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks from government money funneled to non-profit agencies. A news release indicates at least one other legislator is involved.

  • Little Rock, meet another concrete gulch in Louisville

    Louisville, like Little Rock, thinks there's not a river of freeway concrete that can't be improved by more concrete. A sharp article illustrates the folly of that sort of thinking.

  • ACA and the GOP

    Congress and the new president in a matter of weeks will repeal big parts of the Affordable Care Act, at least nominally, but what will follow that wondrous event will not be the contentment that Republicans have long promised, but even more political tumult.

  • Lost in Real America

    Following the 2016 election, some readers have accused me of being out of touch with the Real America — that mythic locale inhabited by people who vote like them and watch the same TV shows they do.

  • Ecclesia College denies wrongdoing in receipt of state money

    Ecclesia College, a religious school in Springdale, posted a statement tonight saying that while it had received state general improvement funds it had done nothing improper to receive that money. It specifically denied paying any kickbacks to a a legislator to facilitate the payments or anything else illegal. But questions remain.

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: Sunday, a good day for hypocrisy

    • Thanks, NVR. I watched Streep's speech and I cried. But I've been crying a lot…

    • Posted by AnnaHarrisonTerry
    • on January 9, 2017

  • Re: Sunday, a good day for hypocrisy

    • And did I mention how much I'm loving the Ecclesia College scandal blowing up nationally?…

    • Posted by Norma Bates
    • on January 9, 2017

  • Re: Sunday, a good day for hypocrisy

    • Thank you, Olph-. I will tell you this: there is potentially an enormous amount of…

    • Posted by Norma Bates
    • on January 9, 2017

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation