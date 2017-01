Look out Russia. LR might be on your case. And other highlights of the local economy

click to enlarge

the regional planning agency in Central Arkansas, released its 2016 economic review and outlook today and it emphasizes a fast-growing businessTiming is good, given all the talk about Russian hacking.Metroplan says the metropolitan area has the highest share of cyber-security jobs of any metro area in the country — nine times the national average. The fact prompts a look at opportunities in the field, with some thoughts from, a local startup in the field.Otherwise, says Metroplan, growth is slow but steady, unemployment is at a historic low, Internet retail sales continue to grow (to the detriment of local retailers) and regional manufacturing grew at a rate greater than the national average, but construction was down. Here's the full repo rt.