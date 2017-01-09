Find out more →

Monday, January 9, 2017

Look out Russia. LR might be on your case. And other highlights of the local economy

Posted By on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 10:22 AM

Metroplan, the regional planning agency in Central Arkansas, released its 2016 economic review and outlook today and it emphasizes a fast-growing business: Cyber security.

Timing is good, given all the talk about Russian hacking.

Metroplan says the metropolitan area has the highest share of cyber-security jobs of any metro area in the country — nine times the national average. The fact prompts a look at opportunities in the field, with some thoughts from First 72 Cyber, a local startup in the field.

Otherwise, says Metroplan, growth is slow but steady, unemployment is at a historic low, Internet retail sales continue to grow (to the detriment of local retailers) and regional manufacturing grew at a rate greater than the national average, but construction was down.

Here's the full report.

Speaking of...

  • Thinking big in Atlanta: Pathways not freeways. LR? Same old same old

    September 15, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    Great American cities are rethinking the freeway and suburbanization strategies that brought so much decay, Atlanta being a great example. Little Rock, meanwhile, holds fast to the old ideas. /more/

  • Conway Mayor Tab Townsell picked to lead Metroplan

    August 31, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    After interviewing two finalists, the Metroplan board chose one of its long-time members, Conway Mayor Tab Townsell, to become director of the planning agency, succeeding the retiring director Jim McKenzie. /more/

  • UPDATE: Metroplan signs off on waiver for Concrete Gulch

    August 31, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    UPDATE: The Metroplan board has voted with scant opposition to waive the existing six-lane limit on area freeways so that the highway department may build a 10-lane concrete gulch through the heart of Little Rock. Leslie Newell Peacock will be back with more after a while. A grassroots group presented spirited opposition, all ignored. /more/

  • Interviews today for Metroplan director finalists

    August 30, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    The search committee for a successor to the retiring Jim McKenzie as director of Metroplan, the regional planning agency, will have interviews today with the four finalists for the job. /more/

  • Concrete gulch hearing this week

    August 28, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    Metroplan will vote Wednesday on a waiver of the six-lane freeway limit in its regional transportation plan to remove one obstacle to building a huge concrete gulch through the center of Little Rock — 10 lanes of freeway and even more concrete in some spots — to hasten the movement of traffic to and from suburbs to the detriment of quality of life in the city. Big surprise: the business establishment's drum major Mayor Mark Stodola, wants to pour the concrete. /more/

  • Metroplan advisory panel says no to waiver of six-lane limit

    August 24, 2016
    by Leslie Newell Peacock
    By a vote of 20-3, Metroplan's Regional Planning Advisory Committee today voted against lifting the Central Arkansas transit plan's limit of six through-lanes on interstates to accommodate the state highway department's plan to widen Interstate 30. /more/

  • Metroplan's report shows a changing housing market in Central Arkansas

    July 28, 2016
    by Lindsey Millar
    Growth in rental housing has far outpaced growth in the housing market in recent years in Central Arkansas and that's likely to continue, according to a new report by Metroplan, the regional planning organization. Three percent fewer people in the region (i.e., the six counties that comprise the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan statistical area) owned homes in 2014 than they did in 2010; nationally, 1.2 percent do. Meanwhile, rental housing has grown by 7 percent in Central Arkansas and 9 percent nationally. /more/

  • Metroplan advisers put off vote on AHTD's request for 6-lane waiver: Update

    July 20, 2016
    by Leslie Newell Peacock
    The council that advises Metroplan's board of directors voted today to wait until a 30-day public comment period has passed before deciding whether to grant the state highway department a waiver of the planning agency's six-lane limit on freeway through lanes. The panel, the Regional Planning Advisory Council, will meet Aug. 24 to consider the comments. That is the day after the public comment period, which runs July 24 to Aug. 23. /more/

  • Alarm sounded on Highway Commission attendance at Metroplan meeting on wider freeways

    June 24, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    Members of the Highway Commission will be on hand at a Metroplan meeting where discussion is to begin on the state highway department's desire to lift the cap on freeway width in Central Arkansas. Will they be pushing for a hurryup rule change? A spokesman says no. A critic says you can't be too careful. /more/

  • AHTD asks Metroplan to lift six-lane freeway cap

    June 23, 2016
    by Leslie Newell Peacock
    The board of directors of Metroplan has informed the state highway department that it cannot act on the highway department's June 17 request to lift its six-lane freeway cap at the board's June 29 meeting. Consideration of the request should take four months, Jacksonville Mayor Gary Fletcher wrote June 22 to highway department Director Scott Bennett. /more/
  • State Rep. Micah Neal pleads guilty to taking kickbacks from government grants

    Micah Neal, a Republican state representative from Springdale who abruptly dropped out of a race for Washington County judge last summer for "family and business" reasons, has pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks from government money funneled to non-profit agencies. A news release indicates at least one other legislator is involved.

  • Little Rock, meet another concrete gulch in Louisville

    Louisville, like Little Rock, thinks there's not a river of freeway concrete that can't be improved by more concrete. A sharp article illustrates the folly of that sort of thinking.

  • ACA and the GOP

    Congress and the new president in a matter of weeks will repeal big parts of the Affordable Care Act, at least nominally, but what will follow that wondrous event will not be the contentment that Republicans have long promised, but even more political tumult.

  • Lost in Real America

    Following the 2016 election, some readers have accused me of being out of touch with the Real America — that mythic locale inhabited by people who vote like them and watch the same TV shows they do.

  • Ecclesia College denies wrongdoing in receipt of state money

    Ecclesia College, a religious school in Springdale, posted a statement tonight saying that while it had received state general improvement funds it had done nothing improper to receive that money. It specifically denied paying any kickbacks to a a legislator to facilitate the payments or anything else illegal. But questions remain.

