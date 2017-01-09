Monday's open line, plus the news roundup

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay
Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived
Doigotta, our Pine Bluff regional guys are very responsive, I primarily speak of roads that…
Daddy's Diamonds? Please, no.
Viper, you mean as opposed to the real Russian hacking that most likely changed the…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings