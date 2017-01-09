Police make arrests following Sunday homicide

The police say arrests followed an outbreak of shooting Sunday in which officers found a man dead of gunshot wounds.Officers heard gunshots near 28th and Bishop about 7:30 Sunday evening and, in responding, found a wrecked 2016 Lincoln at 33rd and Martin Luther King Drive. Officers took three women in the car and three men nearby into custody. They then found the body of a man on 34th, just west of King Drive. He'd been fatally shot in the upper body and has not yet been positively identified. It was the first Little Rock homicide of 2017.The three women were released, as were the men. But Jerico Mosley, 18, came to the detectives office and, after giving a statement, was charged with two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. Michael Brown, 41, was arrested on previously outstanding warrants.A police report said the investigation found multiple bullet holes in homes at 1224 W. 31st and 3101 Pulaski.