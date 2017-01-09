Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, January 9, 2017

Police make arrests following Sunday homicide

Posted By on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 9:25 AM

The police say arrests followed an outbreak of shooting Sunday in which officers found a man dead of gunshot wounds.

Officers heard gunshots near 28th and Bishop about 7:30 Sunday evening and, in responding, found a wrecked 2016 Lincoln at 33rd and Martin Luther King Drive. Officers took three women in the car and three men nearby into custody. They then found the body of a man on 34th, just west of King Drive. He'd been fatally shot in the upper body and has not yet been positively identified. It was the first Little Rock homicide of 2017.

The three women were released, as were the men. But Jerico Mosley, 18, came to the detectives office and, after giving a statement, was charged with two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. Michael Brown, 41, was arrested on previously outstanding warrants.

A police report said the investigation found multiple bullet holes in homes at 1224 W. 31st and 3101 Pulaski.

Tags:

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of Little Rock Homicide

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • More defense for the Duggars from Arkansas legislators Hester and Woods

    A couple of Arkansas Republican legislators rise to the defense of the Duggars. It's a family matter, they say. We beg to differ.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 22, 2015

  • Lawyers plead for mercy in Fort Smith forum shopping case

    Twelve of the lawyers facing punishment by federal Judge P.K. Holmes in Fort Smith for moving a class action case against an insurance company out of his court to a state court where it was speedily settled have filed their argument against sanctions.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jun 16, 2016

  • Mike Huckabee, meet James Madison

    Not that it will do much good, but Times columnist Ernest Dumas this week provides some useful Founding Father history, plus a little bit of Bible, for how wrong-headed Mike Huckabee, Asa Hutchinson, the Republican legislature and others are in using government to enforce their religious views.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2015

Most Shared

  • State Rep. Micah Neal pleads guilty to taking kickbacks from government grants

    Micah Neal, a Republican state representative from Springdale who abruptly dropped out of a race for Washington County judge last summer for "family and business" reasons, has pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks from government money funneled to non-profit agencies. A news release indicates at least one other legislator is involved.

  • Little Rock, meet another concrete gulch in Louisville

    Louisville, like Little Rock, thinks there's not a river of freeway concrete that can't be improved by more concrete. A sharp article illustrates the folly of that sort of thinking.

  • ACA and the GOP

    Congress and the new president in a matter of weeks will repeal big parts of the Affordable Care Act, at least nominally, but what will follow that wondrous event will not be the contentment that Republicans have long promised, but even more political tumult.

  • Lost in Real America

    Following the 2016 election, some readers have accused me of being out of touch with the Real America — that mythic locale inhabited by people who vote like them and watch the same TV shows they do.

  • Ecclesia College denies wrongdoing in receipt of state money

    Ecclesia College, a religious school in Springdale, posted a statement tonight saying that while it had received state general improvement funds it had done nothing improper to receive that money. It specifically denied paying any kickbacks to a a legislator to facilitate the payments or anything else illegal. But questions remain.

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation