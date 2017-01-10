Find out more →

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

20 buses burn at Springdale transit agency

Posted By on Tue, Jan 10, 2017 at 10:21 AM

click to enlarge CHARRED BUS: In Springdale.
  • CHARRED BUS: In Springdale.

Ozark Regional Transit lost 20 of its 24 buses in an early morning fire at its Springdale garage, Arkansas Matters reports.

The agency was seeking loans of buses from other agencies, but routes were expected to be disrupted.

The cause wasn't immediately known, but firefighters said a strong wind made it hard to fight the spreading fire. Explosions occurred as the fire burned. The Arkansas Matters report said arson was not suspected.

