Blogger: GIF beneficiary Ecclesia operates as a church, shouldn't get state money

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay
Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived
FFRF sought assurance that the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District would not allocate money in the future to Ecclesia College or other religious outfits. Joe Willis, executive director of the agency, promised in his reply to "make certain" that all future grants "will not be used to advance a religious purpose or cause," adding, "It is certainly not the intention of the NWAEDD to violate either the Arkansas or United States Constitution."The money to Ecclesia also diverted money that could have gone to needy public institutions of higher learning, Linda Hopper noted to me in a conversation yesterday. She's the former Republican legislator from Mountain Home whose examination of NWAEDD activities led to the audit and the opening of what promises to be an even bigger can of worms than has already been revealed.
FFRF is heartened by Willis' response.
"Taxpayer money should not be used to subsidize religious entities," says FFRF Co-President Annie Laurie Gaylor. "There are numerous non-Christian and nonbelieving Arkansans who do not appreciate their hard-earned tax dollars being funneled into such organizations."
While I doubt it will happen, I believe the Arkansas legislature should investigate the funneling of funds to Ecclesia and other religious organizations. Specifically, Ecclesia’s role, if any, in the bribery scandal should be investigated. More generally, Ecclesia’s status as a church appears to be questionable as has been the practice of allocating public funds for sectarian religious purposes.
CBB, there are something like 179-80 days in a school year and DOE tules and…
If the public is NOT barred, do they also get to partake of the goodies?…
If school dismissed early, does the day count as an official "school day" under state…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings