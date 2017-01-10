Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay
Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived
It is essential that we, as a state, give every high school student a simple promise:* Reform the tax code. He's sticking with a $50 million cut for those making less than $21,000, but acknowledged many want more and said he'd appoint a "blue ribbon" task force to come up with a recommendation for a plan to get to a reduction in the top tax rate, now just under 7 percent. He also again promised to support an income tax exemption for income from retired military pensions.
If you pursue a high need job skill or degree, then we will assure you that all your tuition and mandatory fees will be paid through a two-year college program or technical school.
It is a simple promise with a big return for our state and the next generation. It is called ArFuture Grants and it will require a mentoring program for the student. It will require working in the state for three years after college. But it will be created with existing program funds and used in combination with other education funds that are already available.
Because of ArFutures, it will be not only possible, but practical, for a student to get two-year degree or certificate without any student debt.
Showing 1-2 of 2
The problem with racist people like this is that they don't think they are racist…
Hum, "outstanding" is the lowest level of recognition, talk about grading on a curve! The…
"It was a routine passing along of a routine and low level recognition by ASBA…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings