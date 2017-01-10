Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

House to change rule on committee appointments; place power with speaker

Posted By on Tue, Jan 10, 2017 at 10:52 AM

click to enlarge HOUSE SPEAKER JEREMY GILLIAM: His committee makes rule change to increase future speakers' power.
  • HOUSE SPEAKER JEREMY GILLIAM: His committee makes rule change to increase future speakers' power.
The House rules were approved in the speaker-appointed Rules Committee this morning and a reader notes one change:

The Speaker of the House of Representatives shall select from each of the four (4) House District Caucuses five (5) members for each “A” standing committee and five (5) members for each “B” standing committee.
The standing committees do most of the legislative lifting — Revenue and Taxation, Education, Public Health and so on. The speaker already names the chairs. In recent times, standing committees were chosen by members of each caucus. That led in the last two sessions to some strategic efforts by minority Democrats to pack targeted committees. In the last round, Democrats managed to place 11 members on the 20-member Revenue and Taxation Committee. But their majority was erased when Committee Chair Joe Jett left the party for the Republicans. Speaker Jeremy Gillam kept Jett on as committee chair.

Some Republicans howled at the packing and Gillam promised that procedures would change to avoid future surprises in a legislature overwhelmingly controlled by Republicans.

A more powerful role for the speaker may not benefit Gillam in the future. He's serving a second term as speaker. But he's widely expected to run for secretary of state in 2018 and the next round of committee appointments will occur that year for the 2019 session.


Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Arkansas conservatives react to same-sex marriage decision

    Jason Rapert, Mike Huckabee, the Meeks bros, Jerry Cox — beyond these extremists, it's hard to find statements from other Arkansas conservatives. That tell you something?
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Jun 26, 2015

  • UPDATE: Hutchinson moves to cover himself on cut to War Memorial Stadium

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson apparently felt the burn from KARK's exclusive Tuesday night on his plans to cut state support of War Memorial Stadium in half beginning July 1, 2018. He has a so-far secret plan to make the stadium self-sustaining. We bet that doesn't include state support.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 20, 2016

  • In defense of Planned Parenthood and abortion rights

    An op-ed in today's New York Time by Katha Pollitt says what I've been struggling to say about the reaction to the attack on women's reproductive rights launched by means of the undercover videos made by anti-abortion activists.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 5, 2015

Most Shared

  • Ecclesia College denies wrongdoing in receipt of state money

    Ecclesia College, a religious school in Springdale, posted a statement tonight saying that while it had received state general improvement funds it had done nothing improper to receive that money. It specifically denied paying any kickbacks to a a legislator to facilitate the payments or anything else illegal. But questions remain.

  • No. 1 in pizza delivery UPDATE

    A snow-day driver in Conway Friday spotted a pizza delivery car with a distinctive license plate, Arkansas House of Representatives 1.

  • Vicente Fox to Trump: Stick it

    The former president of Mexico has a Twitter account, too. And he has a few choice words for Donald Trump and his wall.

  • Little Rock, meet another concrete gulch in Louisville

    Louisville, like Little Rock, thinks there's not a river of freeway concrete that can't be improved by more concrete. A sharp article illustrates the folly of that sort of thinking.

  • Arkansas highway agency wants name to be even less accurate

    A reader is disappointed I didn't take note of the article by Noel Oman in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette this morning about the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department's plan to rechristen itself the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Omission corrected

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation