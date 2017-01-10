House to change rule on committee appointments; place power with speaker

Most Shared Ecclesia College denies wrongdoing in receipt of state money Ecclesia College, a religious school in Springdale, posted a statement tonight saying that while it had received state general improvement funds it had done nothing improper to receive that money. It specifically denied paying any kickbacks to a a legislator to facilitate the payments or anything else illegal. But questions remain.

No. 1 in pizza delivery UPDATE A snow-day driver in Conway Friday spotted a pizza delivery car with a distinctive license plate, Arkansas House of Representatives 1.

Vicente Fox to Trump: Stick it The former president of Mexico has a Twitter account, too. And he has a few choice words for Donald Trump and his wall.

Little Rock, meet another concrete gulch in Louisville Louisville, like Little Rock, thinks there's not a river of freeway concrete that can't be improved by more concrete. A sharp article illustrates the folly of that sort of thinking.

Arkansas highway agency wants name to be even less accurate A reader is disappointed I didn't take note of the article by Noel Oman in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette this morning about the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department's plan to rechristen itself the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Omission corrected

