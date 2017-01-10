Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

KARK: LRPD overtime detective pay down, unsolved killings up in 2016

Posted By on Tue, Jan 10, 2017 at 7:27 AM

KARK/Fox 16's Mitchell McCoy took a look last night at Little Rock Police Department expenditures at homicide detective overtime pay and noted a recent increase in unsolved cases against a drop in overtime pay expenditures for major crimes detectives.

Overtime pay has dropped from $363,750 in 2013 to $244,580 in 2016. In 2016, about half of the 42 homicides remain unsolved. In 2014, the report noted, 41 of 42 were solved.

This is a long way from enough information to draw solid conclusions. The police force generally is short on manpower for a variety of reasons — lack of recruits, competition and other factors. And, as Lt. Steve McClanahan notes:

"Many times, these cases have nothing to do with how much money in overtime we're paying. Sometimes you just have to catch a good break," says Lt. McClanahan.

It is hard, as recent events show, to run down the person who fired a random gunshot that killed a child.

Nonetheless, there are 67 vacancies at LRPD.

The first homicide of 2017, by the way, is so far unsolved. Police believe, however, that a man found shot to death Sunday night near 34th and Martin Luther King is believed to be a victim of gang disputes, fueled by social media comments.

Little Rock's homicide toll in 2016, for the record, was well short of tolls in the 60s in the early 1990s.

Speaking of Little Rock Homicides

