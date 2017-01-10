Find out more →

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

KATV: Blackface Blevins school board member named 'Outstanding Board Member'

Posted By on Tue, Jan 10, 2017 at 8:46 AM

click to enlarge 'OUTSTANDING': Ted Bonnier, in his Halloween attire, was recognized Monday for "outstanding" service to the Blevins School Board.
  • 'OUTSTANDING': Ted Bonnier, in his Halloween attire, was recognized Monday for "outstanding" service to the Blevins School Board.
KATV reports that Blevins School Board member Ted Bonner, whose blackface getup and "Blak [sic] Lives Matter" sign at Halloween has drawn public protests, was given an Outstanding School Board Member award at a board meeting last night.

Attendance at the meeting was limited to 28 people, reportedly on orders of the fire marshal. School was dismissed early in Blevins, a small community near Hope, because of the School District's fear of an NAACP protest of Bonner's continued service and his defense of his costume.

At least one School Board member saw a deficiency in Bonner's service:

Despite the award, board member Carl McGill said he still thinks Bonner needs to give an earnest apology to the community.

"Many people in the black community, the minority community, feel that he has not given an earnest apology. And what I was going to ask is that, if he would be willing to stand in front of the school, the whole school in the gym, and apologize to everyone in the whole community. I would ask that he really be willing do that and I think he would."

About 80 of the 480 students being served in an outstanding manner by an unapologetic Bonner are black.

