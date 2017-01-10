Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Legislature: Marijuana, governor and free drinks

Posted By on Tue, Jan 10, 2017 at 7:38 AM

The Arkansas General Assembly enters day 2 today and it begins to look more official than ceremonial.

Joint Budget meets. First item of business, including constitutionally, is approving the bill authorizing pay and expenses for the members.

The House Rules Committee meets at 9 a.m. and the agenda includes a packet of bills related to the new medical marijuana amendment, including a short delay in implementation. The Rules Committee is traditionally home to alcohol and gambling-related legislation, as well as rules. A change in local option election law for alcohol sales is among the bills on the agenda today, for example. House Speaker Jeremy Gillam controlled the decision of putting marijuana in Rules as opposed to, say, the Public Health Committee.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will outline his vision for the session at 10:30 a.m.

unnamed-1.jpg
Today's free drinks:

The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce and ASU System will entertain legislators from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the ASU System Office at 501 Woodlane, Suite 600.

The leaders of the legislature have decreed these free drink/eat sessions are closed to the public though all members of the legislature are invited and the Constitution requires that all meetings of the legislature be open. BUT, in this case, the ASU System has sent notice that members of the ASU Board of Trustees have been invited to the session, triggering the public notice requirement of the Freedom of Information Act. The presence of trustees dictates that the public may NOT be barred from this party.





Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Ecclesia College denies wrongdoing in receipt of state money

    Ecclesia College, a religious school in Springdale, posted a statement tonight saying that while it had received state general improvement funds it had done nothing improper to receive that money. It specifically denied paying any kickbacks to a a legislator to facilitate the payments or anything else illegal. But questions remain.

  • No. 1 in pizza delivery UPDATE

    A snow-day driver in Conway Friday spotted a pizza delivery car with a distinctive license plate, Arkansas House of Representatives 1.

  • Vicente Fox to Trump: Stick it

    The former president of Mexico has a Twitter account, too. And he has a few choice words for Donald Trump and his wall.

  • Little Rock, meet another concrete gulch in Louisville

    Louisville, like Little Rock, thinks there's not a river of freeway concrete that can't be improved by more concrete. A sharp article illustrates the folly of that sort of thinking.

  • Arkansas highway agency wants name to be even less accurate

    A reader is disappointed I didn't take note of the article by Noel Oman in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette this morning about the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department's plan to rechristen itself the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Omission corrected

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Viewed

  • Pussy(cats) on parade against Donald Trump

    Little Rock women have joined a viral campaign to outfit women in the post-Trump inaugural women's march with hats symbolic of his infamous remark about groping women.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation