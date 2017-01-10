Marijuana commission establishes two-tiered system for dispensary licensing fees

The Medical Marijuana Commission
today began discussing draft rules for licensing dispensaries
, after spending several meetings
on rules for the licensing of cultivation facilities.
The five-member panel, which was appointed by the governor and legislative leaders in December, agreed by a 4-1 vote to initially certify 32 medical marijuana dispensaries across the state of Arkansas. The dissenting vote was Commissioner Travis Story
, who preferred the state begin by authorizing a smaller number of dispensaries; he suggested 20. The medical marijuana amendment passed by voters in November requires between 20 and 40 such licenses statewide.
The commission also established application and license fees for dispensaries. The application fee was set at $7,500, half of which will be refundable. Licensing fees will be a bit more complicated.
The amendment itself envisions the bulk of marijuana agriculture to take place at one of a handful of cultivation facilities, and the commission agreed last month to license five such facilities initially. However, the amendment also allows for dispensaries themselves to grow up to 50 "mature plants" (a term that it does not define). Although that's a quantity far smaller than what cultivation facilities would presumably be producing, it creates the necessity for regulation of at least some dispensaries as marijuana growers, as well as retail operations.
The commission decided today to establish a two-tier system for licensing dispensaries depending on whether the businesses choose to cultivate plants or not. For non-grower dispensaries, the initial licensing fee was set at $2,500; for grower-dispensaries, the fee will be ten times as much, at $25,000.
The panel decided to set annual license renewal fees for both types of operations at a higher level. Non-growing dispensaries will have to pay $10,000 annually; grower-dispensaries will pay $32,500 each year.
The geographic distribution of those dispensaries remains a major question the commissioners have yet to resolve. Draft rules prepared by staff declare that the licenses will be distributed within Arkansas's four congressional districts, but the commission looks likely to revisit this issue at a future meeting.
I'll have more details from the meeting later.