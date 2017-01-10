Find out more →

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Pussy(cats) on parade against Donald Trump

Posted By on Tue, Jan 10, 2017 at 7:14 AM

The Women's March in Washington the day after Donald Trump's inauguration may be old news to you.

New to me is a wardrobe facet I learned about from  a Little Rock women's knitting group busily at work last night working to outfit women in the march. The idea has gained enough traction that one Little Rock knit shop was out of pink yarn yesterday.

The Huffington Post explains about the Pussy Hat Project.

Hundreds of thousands of protestors are expected to flood Washington D.C. on January 21, 2017 to take part in the Women’s March on Washington, the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

And thanks to a knitting project that has gone viral, thousands of them will be wearing bright pink and cat-eared “pussy power hats.” 
The inspiration is soon-to-be President Trump's infamous video remarks about grabbing women by the "pussy."

An Instagram account illustrates and a website gives more information that will help you participate, if you have the knitting needles and the inclination. If there's a counter knitting project — a Cheeto codpiece, say — I haven't heard of it yet.

click to enlarge pussyhatprojectcover.jpg

