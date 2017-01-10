Pussy(cats) on parade against Donald Trump

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay
Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived
Hundreds of thousands of protestors are expected to flood Washington D.C. on January 21, 2017 to take part in the Women’s March on Washington, the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.The inspiration is soon-to-be President Trump's infamous video remarks about grabbing women by the "pussy."
And thanks to a knitting project that has gone viral, thousands of them will be wearing bright pink and cat-eared “pussy power hats.”
GOOD NEWS!!! Are you a business man? Business woman ? Artist? Politicians? Student? Etc...And you…
WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD OF KINGDOM OF RICHES [ILLUMINATI] OF THE WHOLE WORLD WIDE…
I like that, Pavel- Trumpleton. Describes Stu to a T.
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings