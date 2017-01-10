Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Tuesday's open line

Posted By on Tue, Jan 10, 2017 at 3:07 PM


An open line and roundup of news and comment from Arkansas.


Download podcast or subscribe via

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Two-year sentence in feeding program fraud

    James E. Franklin Jr., 34, of Marianna was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Price Marshall to two years in prison for his part in scheme to steal USDA money intended to feed poor children in a program administered by the state Human Services Department.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 10, 2017

  • Arkansas Democrat-Gazette cuts eight jobs as print advertising continues decline

    The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette this week terminated eight employees in Little Rock, a result of continuing declines in newspaper advertising revenue.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 10, 2017

  • Governor paints hopeful future for Arkansas

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke mostly in broad thematic terms to a joint legislative session this morning. His specifics include free vocational training for certain students and a commission to study a way to cut taxes more deeply than what he's proposed this session.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 10, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • More defense for the Duggars from Arkansas legislators Hester and Woods

    A couple of Arkansas Republican legislators rise to the defense of the Duggars. It's a family matter, they say. We beg to differ.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 22, 2015

  • IHOP coming down, but .....

    I always scan the Little Rock City Board for items of interest this week and this one caught my eye: A zoning measure required by a proposal to tear down the IHOP at Markham and University.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 30, 2016

  • Mike Huckabee, meet James Madison

    Not that it will do much good, but Times columnist Ernest Dumas this week provides some useful Founding Father history, plus a little bit of Bible, for how wrong-headed Mike Huckabee, Asa Hutchinson, the Republican legislature and others are in using government to enforce their religious views.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2015

Most Shared

  • Pussy(cats) on parade against Donald Trump

    Little Rock women have joined a viral campaign to outfit women in the post-Trump inaugural women's march with hats symbolic of his infamous remark about groping women.

  • No. 1 in pizza delivery UPDATE

    A snow-day driver in Conway Friday spotted a pizza delivery car with a distinctive license plate, Arkansas House of Representatives 1.

  • Vicente Fox to Trump: Stick it

    The former president of Mexico has a Twitter account, too. And he has a few choice words for Donald Trump and his wall.

  • Little Rock, meet another concrete gulch in Louisville

    Louisville, like Little Rock, thinks there's not a river of freeway concrete that can't be improved by more concrete. A sharp article illustrates the folly of that sort of thinking.

  • Arkansas highway agency wants name to be even less accurate

    A reader is disappointed I didn't take note of the article by Noel Oman in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette this morning about the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department's plan to rechristen itself the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Omission corrected

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation