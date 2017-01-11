Most Shared Subpoenas identify names of federal interest in kickback probe The Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District today provided me with the subpoena it received from federal investigators in a probe that led to former Republican Rep. Micah Neal's guilty plea to taking kickbacks from money he guided to a nonprofit agency and a private college in Springdale, apparently Ecclesia College.

No. 1 in pizza delivery UPDATE A snow-day driver in Conway Friday spotted a pizza delivery car with a distinctive license plate, Arkansas House of Representatives 1.

Vicente Fox to Trump: Stick it The former president of Mexico has a Twitter account, too. And he has a few choice words for Donald Trump and his wall.

Little Rock, meet another concrete gulch in Louisville Louisville, like Little Rock, thinks there's not a river of freeway concrete that can't be improved by more concrete. A sharp article illustrates the folly of that sort of thinking.

Arkansas highway agency wants name to be even less accurate A reader is disappointed I didn't take note of the article by Noel Oman in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette this morning about the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department's plan to rechristen itself the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Omission corrected

Donald Trump meets the press Words fail. If you didn't watch the Donald Trump press conference — a tour de force of obfuscation, bullying, misrepresentation, sheer dishonesty and media manipulation — you should.

Party line vote gives House speaker control over committee membership The Arkansas House todaycghanged its rules to give total power to the speaker to appoint committee members in the future, but not without a blast from Democrats, including Rep. John Walker of Little Rock.

Blue Hog follows the smell in Northwest Arkansas Blue Hog Report contends a series of lies allowed the Republican Party to get a new nominee for county judge in Washington County when Micah Neal dropped out with the likely knowledge he was under federal investigation. The replacement, Joseph Wood, was elected and he just so happens to have ties to the entity from which Neal carved out some money for himself.

UPDATE: Blackface Blevins school board member gets 'Outstanding Board Member' award KATV reports that Blevins School Board member Ted Bonner, whose blackface getup and "Blak [sic] Lives Matter" sign at Halloween has drawn public protests, was given an Outstanding School Board Member award at a board meeting last night.