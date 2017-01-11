Human Services says it's eliminated Medicaid application backlog

When they said they were for smaller government I didn't know that meant turning it…
Donald can't let it go. He thinks governing the country is all about him. Everybody…
Again, my point is that Drumpf, with his deluded world-view & essential narcissism, doesn't view…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings