Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Human Services says it's eliminated Medicaid application backlog

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 2:57 PM

The state Human Services Department has informed Gov. Asa Hutchinson that it has all but eliminated a backlog in applications for Medicaid coverage. The letter from DHS Director Cindy Gillespie.

click to enlarge backlog.jpg

Intersting timing for me. I've been communicating this week with an advocate for a disabled person on Medicaid who complained of regular glitches in the DHS computer system that bumps the recipient off coverage and re-enrollment has been a difficult process. Perhaps it's only an isolated case.

