Wednesday, January 11, 2017

ICYMI: Bill O'Reilly and Donald Trump sexual escapades

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 7:53 AM

JULIET HUDDY: Reported to have received settlement from Fox News in harassment complaint against Bill O'Reilly.
These have been monumentally busy news days, so much so that even the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, generous as it is with pages of news coverage, can't get to all the good stuff.

In the interest of supplementing the report in the state's largest newspapers, a couple of items of interest getting wide Internet attention that I didn't see in the morning paper:

* BILL O'REILLY: About the time Fox News ousted leader Roger Ailes amid reports of his sexual harassment of employees, Fox settled a sexual harassment complaint against its top star, Bill O'Reilly, the New York Times reported.

The employee, Juliet Huddy, had said that Mr. O’Reilly pursued a sexual relationship with her in 2011, at a time he exerted significant influence over her career. When she rebuffed his advances, he tried to derail her career, according to a draft of a letter from her lawyers to Fox News that was obtained by The New York Times.

The letter includes allegations that Mr. O’Reilly had called Ms. Huddy repeatedly and that it sometimes sounded as if he was masturbating. He invited her to his house on Long Island, tried to kiss her, took her to dinner and the theater, and after asking her to return a key to his hotel room, appeared at the door in his boxer shorts, according to the letter.
Fox and O'Reilly dispute this.

* MOSCOW CONFIDENTIAL: Then there's the unsubstantiated intelligence report about Russian efforts to win influence with Donald Trump which comes with suggestions the Russians spied on him while he was in Russia on business. That effort struck, well, gold if it is to be believed. Newsweek details that development here.

The story began making the rounds at Washington dinner parties late last summer: Donald Trump had been caught in a compromising sexual position by Russian intelligence agents during a business trip to Moscow. According to one version, told by a high ranking Obama administration diplomat, Russian intelligence services, acting on Donald Trump’s well known obsession with sex, had arranged an evening for him with a bevy of hookers, with hidden cameras and microphones recording all the action. The jaw-dropping detail that topped the story? Trump had somehow engaged in “golden showers,” a sex act involving urine.

Now, according to a leaked annex to the combined U.S. intelligence agencies’ report on Kremlin intrigues in the American elections, Russian security agents watched Trump engaging in “perverted sexual acts” that were “arranged/monitored by the FSB,” the Kremlin’s leading spy agency. The FSB, it said, “employed a number of prostitutes to perform a golden showers (urination) show in front of him.” Not only that, according to the report’s anonymous Russian sources, Trump deliberately chose for his escapade “the Ritz Carlton hotel, where he knew President and Mrs. Obama (whom he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia and defiling the bed where they had slept.”
FAKE NEWS! says Trump on Twitter. Maybe so. But the future president's favorite news and communication source is awash in puns, gibes and clever hash tags on the topic.  Live by the Tweet .....
