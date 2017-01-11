Sponsored
Little Rock to New Orleans in 94 MINUTES...It's Carnival Season!
GLO Airlines is flying nonstop from Little Rock to New Orleans in just 94 minutes, and it's Carnival Season in New Orleans! We took a recent flight to New Orleans on GLO, and it took us almost as long to get to the French Quarter from the airport as it did to get from Little Rock to New Orleans. We have never gotten to New Orleans that fast! Don't miss out on Carnival Season in New Orleans, Mardi Gras 2017. Go to flyglo.com for details and get an additional 10% off when you enter the promo code of ARKBLOG17.
The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, also known as Issue 6, is on the November 8, 2016, ballot in Arkansas as an initiated constitutional amendment. A "yes" vote supports legalizing medical marijuana for 17 qualifying conditions, creating a Medical Marijuana Commission, and allocating tax revenue to technical institutes, vocational schools, workforce training, and the General Fund. A "no" vote opposes this amendment to legalize medical marijuana. /more/
Not that it will do much good, but Times columnist Ernest Dumas this week provides some useful Founding Father history, plus a little bit of Bible, for how wrong-headed Mike Huckabee, Asa Hutchinson, the Republican legislature and others are in using government to enforce their religious views.
Twelve of the lawyers facing punishment by federal Judge P.K. Holmes in Fort Smith for moving a class action case against an insurance company out of his court to a state court where it was speedily settled have filed their argument against sanctions.
A reader is disappointed I didn't take note of the article by Noel Oman in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette this morning about the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department's plan to rechristen itself the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Omission corrected
KATV reports that Blevins School Board member Ted Bonner, whose blackface getup and "Blak [sic] Lives Matter" sign at Halloween has drawn public protests, was given an Outstanding School Board Member award at a board meeting last night.
The commission Tuesday agreed to initially certify 32 medical marijuana dispensaries across Arkansas — significantly more than the minimum of 20 required by the amendment. However, it also instituted a fee structure that will make it more difficult for dispensaries to cultivate marijuana themselves.
Arkansas Supreme Court justices were sworn in today and new Chief Justice Dan Kemp, after making a bow to cooperation among members, sent a clear message that he intended to be in charge of every administrative function at the court