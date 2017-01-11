Little Rock to vote on $350 million school tax increase March 14

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed UPDATE: Blackface Blevins school board member gets 'Outstanding Board Member' award KATV reports that Blevins School Board member Ted Bonner, whose blackface getup and "Blak [sic] Lives Matter" sign at Halloween has drawn public protests, was given an Outstanding School Board Member award at a board meeting last night.

Marijuana commission to charge steeper fees to dispensaries that cultivate plants The commission Tuesday agreed to initially certify 32 medical marijuana dispensaries across Arkansas — significantly more than the minimum of 20 required by the amendment. However, it also instituted a fee structure that will make it more difficult for dispensaries to cultivate marijuana themselves.

Chief Justice Dan Kemp takes charge of the Arkansas Supreme Court Arkansas Supreme Court justices were sworn in today and new Chief Justice Dan Kemp, after making a bow to cooperation among members, sent a clear message that he intended to be in charge of every administrative function at the court