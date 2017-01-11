Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Little Rock to vote on $350 million school tax increase March 14

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 7:37 AM

ELECTION DECREE: Johnny Key sets Little Rock tax vote for March 14.
  • ELECTION DECREE: Johnny Key sets Little Rock tax vote for March 14.
Veteran school reporter Cynthia Howell of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette got the scoop that the ruler of the Little Rock School District, state Education Commissioner Johnny Key, has decreed a March 14 election on refinancing the district's bonded debt.

The issue won't be an increase in the millage rate, but it will be an enormous tax increase all the same — an additional 14 years of payment of 12.4 mills of property taxes, currently producing about $250 million a year. Multiply that times 14 and you're talking a commitment of at least $350 million in new taxes. The amount will actually be much greater if Little Rock property assessments continue to rise over that period. We can hope. The school district does. (The school district boundaries, however, are not the same as those of the city and it contains a disproportionate amount of decaying territory. That and decaying schools sometimes depress property values.)

A big part of the new taxes will go to a new high school in Southwest Little Rock. But the details are not yet specific on the rest of the spending. They must be. And voters also must know long before March 14 what schools Superintendent Michael Poore plans to close and how existing facilities will be re-used. I'd like a commitment from Key that closed schools won't be turned over to charter school management corporations, for one.

The refinancing also will take away excess money that the debt millage now produces for operating expenses. More explanations, specific ones, are needed on the district's plan for coping with that, along with loss of desegregation money and money lost by students who leave the district, a number surely to grow with the vast expansion of charter schools Key has endorsed in the district.

It's interesting that the election is being hurried to a special date in March. In the past, Key has bowed to the Walton Foundation-funded school lobbying efforts and expressed a preference that school elections be held along with regular elections when more people vote.  There is no regular election this year, of course, so there is that handy excuse. But these construction needs have been no secret. Key  could have pushed this onto the general election ballot last year.

Resistance to the tax vote is likely from at least some in the significant number unhappy about the state takeover of the Little Rock School District. That group has been successful in organizing in past school elections. It's a tough call, as I mentioned in a recent column. The district has indisputable needs. But long-time supporters of the school district might prefer that their elected representatives were making decision on use of the money not Johnny Key. He's been  an active player in the Walton-backed movement that has worked to eliminate a conventional public school district answerable to voters in Little Rock.


Tags: , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • ICYMI: Bill O'Reilly and Donald Trump sexual escapades

    Sexual activities of Fox News host Bill O'Reilly and future president Donald Trump have prompted news reports this week. The details, in case you didn't see them in your morning newspaper.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 11, 2017

  • Chief Justice Dan Kemp takes charge of the Arkansas Supreme Court

    Arkansas Supreme Court justices were sworn in today and new Chief Justice Dan Kemp, after making a bow to cooperation among members, sent a clear message that he intended to be in charge of every administrative function at the court
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 10, 2017

  • Is push coming on preserving criminal eviction in landlord-tenant law?

    Advocates for improvement to landlord-tenant law in Arkansas, the worst in the country, note that they are working to prevent hurryup action in the Senate Judiciary Committe Wednesday on SB 25 by Sen. Blake Johnson to change the criminal eviction law as little as possible but preserve the ability of use of the justice system to get speedy eviction of tenants.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 10, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Pussy(cats) on parade against Donald Trump

    Little Rock women have joined a viral campaign to outfit women in the post-Trump inaugural women's march with hats symbolic of his infamous remark about groping women.

  • No. 1 in pizza delivery UPDATE

    A snow-day driver in Conway Friday spotted a pizza delivery car with a distinctive license plate, Arkansas House of Representatives 1.

  • Vicente Fox to Trump: Stick it

    The former president of Mexico has a Twitter account, too. And he has a few choice words for Donald Trump and his wall.

  • Little Rock, meet another concrete gulch in Louisville

    Louisville, like Little Rock, thinks there's not a river of freeway concrete that can't be improved by more concrete. A sharp article illustrates the folly of that sort of thinking.

  • Arkansas highway agency wants name to be even less accurate

    A reader is disappointed I didn't take note of the article by Noel Oman in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette this morning about the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department's plan to rechristen itself the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Omission corrected

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation