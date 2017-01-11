Over the hump open line

Most Shared Subpoenas identify names of federal interest in kickback probe UPDATED The Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District today provided me with the subpoena it received from federal investigators in a probe that led to former Republican Rep. Micah Neal's guilty plea to taking kickbacks from money he guided to a nonprofit agency and a private college in Springdale, apparently Ecclesia College.

No. 1 in pizza delivery UPDATE A snow-day driver in Conway Friday spotted a pizza delivery car with a distinctive license plate, Arkansas House of Representatives 1.

Vicente Fox to Trump: Stick it The former president of Mexico has a Twitter account, too. And he has a few choice words for Donald Trump and his wall.

Little Rock, meet another concrete gulch in Louisville Louisville, like Little Rock, thinks there's not a river of freeway concrete that can't be improved by more concrete. A sharp article illustrates the folly of that sort of thinking.

Arkansas highway agency wants name to be even less accurate A reader is disappointed I didn't take note of the article by Noel Oman in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette this morning about the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department's plan to rechristen itself the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Omission corrected

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Subpoenas identify names of federal interest in kickback probe UPDATED The Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District today provided me with the subpoena it received from federal investigators in a probe that led to former Republican Rep. Micah Neal's guilty plea to taking kickbacks from money he guided to a nonprofit agency and a private college in Springdale, apparently Ecclesia College.

Donald Trump meets the press Words fail. If you didn't watch the Donald Trump press conference — a tour de force of obfuscation, bullying, misrepresentation, sheer dishonesty and media manipulation — you should.

Party line vote gives House speaker control over committee membership The Arkansas House todaycghanged its rules to give total power to the speaker to appoint committee members in the future, but not without a blast from Democrats, including Rep. John Walker of Little Rock.

Marijuana commission to charge steeper fees to dispensaries that cultivate plants The commission Tuesday agreed to initially certify 32 medical marijuana dispensaries across Arkansas — significantly more than the minimum of 20 required by the amendment. However, it also instituted a fee structure that will make it more difficult for dispensaries to cultivate marijuana themselves.

ICYMI: Bill O'Reilly and Donald Trump sexual escapades Sexual activities of Fox News host Bill O'Reilly and future president Donald Trump have prompted news reports this week. The details, in case you didn't see them in your morning newspaper.