Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Today's legislative freebies

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 10:55 AM

unnamed-1.jpg

Yes, Arkansas legislators need not buy their own lunch, dinner or evening cocktails today.

LUNCH: The Arkansas Credit Union Association is providing it from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Capitol Hill Building, across the street from the Capitol

COCKTAILS AND DINNER: It's provided courtesy of the Arkansas Environmental Federation (corporate polluters) and Government Solutions, a lobbying firm including Courtney Sheppard and Randy Thornton, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at Next Level Events in the Train Station. According to the most recently available filing, the lobbyists represent the Arkansas Hospital Association, the Arkansas Society of Professional Surveyors, the Arkansas Speech-Language-Hearing Association, ExxonMobil Corporation, General Dynamics Information Technology, Great Lakes Solutions (A Chemtura Co.), Gulf States Toyota, OGE Energy Corp., Potlatch Corporation and Umetco Minerals Corporation.

