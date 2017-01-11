Find out more →

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

UALR outsources its sports marketing

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 10:12 AM

UALR is following in the footsteps of other colleges and outsourcing all media rights, marketing and promotion of athletics to a private company, Learfield.

In the 10-year deal, said Athletic Director Chasse Conque, Learfield will represent the Trojans and manage "signage, digital, corporate sponsorships, television and radio play-by-play, and coaches’ shows."

Conque says he expects Learfield to expand corporate sponsorships. Learfield works for seven other teams in the Sun Belt Conference, including Arkansas State University. A Learfield affiliate already was handling the school's athletic website.

