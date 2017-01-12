Alternative bill to help to help low-income workers filed

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Fake news: Missy Irvin edition Sen. Missy Irvin blocks me from viewing her Twitter account, but others keep up for me and one reader provided this fine Tweet from the Mountain View Republican.

Right to work: The dark forces that made Arkansas a pioneer in anti-union law With the recent push for right-to-work laws in Kentucky and Missouri, a UA professor recalls the racist roots of the law in Arkansas 72 years ago and draws a parallel between then and now.

Supreme Court justice touting court TV today Supreme Court Justice Rhonda is touting a web TV showing today of arguments in a road rage case.

Subpoenas identify names of federal interest in kickback probe The Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District today provided me with the subpoena it received from federal investigators in a probe that led to former Republican Rep. Micah Neal's guilty plea to taking kickbacks from money he guided to a nonprofit agency and a private college in Springdale, apparently Ecclesia College.

Blue Hog follows the smell in Northwest Arkansas Blue Hog Report contends a series of lies allowed the Republican Party to get a new nominee for county judge in Washington County when Micah Neal dropped out with the likely knowledge he was under federal investigation. The replacement, Joseph Wood, was elected and he just so happens to have ties to the entity from which Neal carved out some money for himself.