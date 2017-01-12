CALS podcast features Times publisher Alan Leveritt

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Fake news: Missy Irvin edition Sen. Missy Irvin blocks me from viewing her Twitter account, but others keep up for me and one reader provided this fine Tweet from the Mountain View Republican.

Blue Hog follows the smell in Northwest Arkansas Blue Hog Report contends a series of lies allowed the Republican Party to get a new nominee for county judge in Washington County when Micah Neal dropped out with the likely knowledge he was under federal investigation. The replacement, Joseph Wood, was elected and he just so happens to have ties to the entity from which Neal carved out some money for himself.

Supreme Court justice touting court TV today Supreme Court Justice Rhonda is touting a web TV showing today of arguments in a road rage case.

Subpoenas identify names of federal interest in kickback probe The Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District today provided me with the subpoena it received from federal investigators in a probe that led to former Republican Rep. Micah Neal's guilty plea to taking kickbacks from money he guided to a nonprofit agency and a private college in Springdale, apparently Ecclesia College.

Senate votes resolution on Obamacare repeal with no replacement in sight The U.S. Senate voted early this morning on a resolution aimed at repealing the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, but did so without providing a clue about what type of replacement, if any, the Republican Congress plans to the millions who've received benefits under the law.