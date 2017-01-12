McCrory repeals trailer ordinance

... the complained of provision is no longer in effect in McCrory and the Defendants aver they have no intention and will not re- enact such a provision. Indeed, despite Plaintiffs’ argument to the contrary, why would a City of 1,700 plus people with limited financial resources desire to be sued again for a provision of an Ordinance it never enforced in the first place? Such an argument defies logic.
Furthermore, Plaintiffs argued in Reply that the Defendants have indicated they are going to defend the constitutionality of the provision that has been removed. That is too great an inferential leap from the Defendants mere denial of any wrongdoing. On the contrary, there is simply nothing to defend. Defendants will maintain that Plaintiffs constitutional rights have not been violated because they were not required to move their trailer/camper, even assuming arguendo the allegations of the conversation between the Police Chief and Plaintiff Watlington were true. Plaintiffs have suffered no harm due to the alleged conversation; they have not moved the trailer/camper and have not suffered any property deprivation.
The public interest is heightened in this case because not only will McCrory’s conduct be subject to federal court review, but other cities will learn from the precedent. Counsel for Plaintiff has recently become aware that at least two other cities in Woodruff County may have similar ordinances, including Patterson and Augusta. Although those cities are not Defendants in this lawsuit, federal court scrutiny on McCrory’s Ordinance advances the public interest by setting precedent on the constitutional rights at stake and the imminent and irreparable harm such provisions can cause.The pleading said it was also possible Hatch had made statements to other mobile home dwellers.
It is a good decision! They should definitely reopen the case and make sure that…
How about the press not show up for any of The Donald's "press whatever's?" Just…
Well, gee folks, it's only taxpayer $$$$ we're talking about here. I mean how can…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings