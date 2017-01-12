Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, January 12, 2017

McCrory repeals trailer ordinance

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 7:52 AM

click to enlarge ENFORCEMENT PROMISED: Lawsuit said McCrory police chief threatened to enforce ordinance against cheap mobile homes.
  • ENFORCEMENT PROMISED: Lawsuit said McCrory police chief threatened to enforce ordinance against cheap mobile homes.
Federal Judge Price Marshall ruled Wednesday that a request for a restraining order against a McCrory ordinance banning inexpensive mobile homes was moot because the city had promised not to enforce the ordinance.

The judge didn't completely dismiss the suit, ordering a status conference Feb. 15. But an attorney for the city told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he expected to ask for the suit to be dismissed on account of the City Council's vote Tuesday to remove the part of an ordinance that prevented mobile homes worth less than $7,500 from being located in the city.

Equal Justice Under Law, a Washington group, had sued alleging the ordinance was unconstitutional wealth discrimination. It sued on behalf of a couple, John Watlington and Lindsey Holloway, who said they'd be forced out of the city by enforcement of the ordinance, which they said Police Chief Paul Hatch had threatened.

The city said in a filing after reporting the City Council vote:

... the complained of provision is no longer in effect in McCrory and the Defendants aver they have no intention and will not re- enact such a provision. Indeed, despite Plaintiffs’ argument to the contrary, why would a City of 1,700 plus people with limited financial resources desire to be sued again for a provision of an Ordinance it never enforced in the first place? Such an argument defies logic.

Furthermore, Plaintiffs argued in Reply that the Defendants have indicated they are going to defend the constitutionality of the provision that has been removed. That is too great an inferential leap from the Defendants mere denial of any wrongdoing. On the contrary, there is simply nothing to defend. Defendants will maintain that Plaintiffs constitutional rights have not been violated because they were not required to move their trailer/camper, even assuming arguendo the allegations of the conversation between the Police Chief and Plaintiff Watlington were true. Plaintiffs have suffered no harm due to the alleged conversation; they have not moved the trailer/camper and have not suffered any property deprivation.

The city was responding to an argument by Equal Justice that a promise not to enforce the ordinance was an insufficient ground to avoid a court order. It said:

"Defendants are hurriedly rushing to amend their Ordinance, not because they concede it is unconstitutional, but because they wish to evade any preliminary order from this Court."

Equal Justice argued it was important to get a court ruling.

The public interest is heightened in this case because not only will McCrory’s conduct be subject to federal court review, but other cities will learn from the precedent. Counsel for Plaintiff has recently become aware that at least two other cities in Woodruff County may have similar ordinances, including Patterson and Augusta. Although those cities are not Defendants in this lawsuit, federal court scrutiny on McCrory’s Ordinance advances the public interest by setting precedent on the constitutional rights at stake and the imminent and irreparable harm such provisions can cause.
The pleading  said it was also possible Hatch had made statements to other mobile home dwellers.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Praising Asa

    Let us now praise the governor for a starkly moderate record, at least in comparison with other red-state executives.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 12, 2017

  • Blue Hog follows the smell in Northwest Arkansas

    Blue Hog Report contends a series of lies allowed the Republican Party to get a new nominee for county judge in Washington County when Micah Neal dropped out with the likely knowledge he was under federal investigation. The replacement, Joseph Wood, was elected and he just so happens to have ties to the entity from which Neal carved out some money for himself.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 11, 2017

  • Over the hump open line

    The Wednesday open line and a roundup of news and comment.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 11, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

  • Subpoenas identify names of federal interest in kickback probe

    The Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District today provided me with the subpoena it received from federal investigators in a probe that led to former Republican Rep. Micah Neal's guilty plea to taking kickbacks from money he guided to a nonprofit agency and a private college in Springdale, apparently Ecclesia College.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation